Community remembers Officer Sean Tuder in light of the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officer Tuder was shot and killed in the line of duty back on January 20th while attempting to arrest 19-year-old Marco Perez. Today he is remembered with a little bit of holiday spirit.
In a Facebook post, a Christmas tree is covered with memorabilia of Officer Tuder.
