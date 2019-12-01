Community remembers Officer Sean Tuder in light of the holidays

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officer Tuder was shot and killed in the line of duty back on January 20th while attempting to arrest 19-year-old Marco Perez. Today he is remembered with a little bit of holiday spirit.

In a Facebook post, a Christmas tree is covered with memorabilia of Officer Tuder.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories