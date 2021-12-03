Community rallies behind Mobile hair salon destroyed by suspicious fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The hair salon hadn’t been opened a full month when a suspicious fire destroyed the new shop in November, but with the help of friends and the community, one Mobile business owner is moving forward, one hair cut at a time.

Kellie Sullivan owns the family-run salon. She said it was a dream come true when they opened the doors to LaRue Salon, their new store in October.

“We are all working together. We opened the salon together as a family,” said Sullivan.

Their new salon was a labor of love, at 3207 International Drive Ste A in Mobile. They hadn’t even been open a month when a fire damaged the salon. As Sullivan explained, it was her daughter, Kaitlyn, who discovered the damage.

“November the 7th, our little Ring camera went flat. And Kaitlyn went to go check on the salon on Sunday morning, called 911, and on the 7th, we realized we had been robbed and the place had been set on fire. We had only been there three weeks, excited for a new salon, we had done a lot of work getting ready for it. Kind of devastating at a time like this, during the holidays,” said Sullivan.

Their brand-new space was now covered in ash.

“We just couldn’t believe it. We had no idea who or why. Just shocked,” said Sullivan.

The fire didn’t stop LaRue Salon. Sullivan moved the business to a pop-up shop at Charles Academy, just a mile and a half from the fire. Sullivan said it’s all thanks to their community.

“Friends and community and clients and family, everyone is just reaching out. That means a lot,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says the support helps as they figure out what’s next for their salon.

“We will decide from that point if we go back there or start to look for something else,” said Sullivan.

Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue are investigating.