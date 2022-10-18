MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are ways to back the blue in Mobile. At least two groups are looking for support from the community to help the Mobile Police Department. Whether you have a background in law enforcement or just an appreciation for the work they do, police are always looking for some help. Take the Mobile Citizens Police Academy. Twice a year for 10 weeks people are taken through the process of learning police training. They learn first-hand what police do to help with public safety.

After that, some remain with the volunteer group to be part of the alumni association.

They help police when cops have to work a large event like a run or graduation.

“It’s critical, [the police] have a hard enough job doing what they do day in and day out and demands for additional outreach to the community are critical and we help bridge that gap a bit,” said Brad Cooper with the Mobile Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. The alumni association is holding a gun raffle–selling tickets to help pay for their efforts to back up the blue at big events.

Another group getting a renewed push is the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation. In the last two years, they’ve elected new board members to seek donations from philanthropic organizations. The foundation helps pay for hardware or training that may not always be covered by the municipal budget.