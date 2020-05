MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Due to the shortage of N95 masks, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of some KN95 respirators. But throughout the coronavirus pandemic, authorities have been warning that in some cases, counterfeit masks are ending up in the hands of those who really need the real thing.

After WKRG News 5 aired a story about the counterfeits last week, a local woman with triple lung disease reached out to Cherish Lombard to say thank you for the warning. She had KN95 masks that said they were "FDA approved."

This is what happened. Authentic N95 masks, or respirators, are approved for use by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH. But during a public health emergency, like the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA can use its emergency use authorization authority to allow the use of unapproved medical products, to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases when certain criteria are met. Products like KN95 masks. That criteria is that the respirators are supposed to filter out 95 percent of small airborne particles.