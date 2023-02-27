MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Efforts to revitalize Toulminville continue later this week. Residents, local leaders, and others are working together on a plan for one of Mobile’s oldest neighborhoods. This Tuesday night at 6 will be the third Toulminville Neighborhood Planning Workshop.

This meeting will be held at LeFlore High School. City Councilman Corey Penn represents Toulminville and says this meeting will be about coming up with an action plan. He says some of the objectives people have wanted include revitalizing neighborhoods and cleaning up blight.

This is a partnership with the community and working with the mayor’s administration.

“I think looking at CIP funding, looking at ways the administration can help programs in place and the thing is we’re working with the administration, they’re hearing the residents, they’re hearing myself,” said Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn. “We’ve never had a plan for Toulminville that’s one thing but also implementing the plan and seeing the things we’re working towards and knocking it out. The goal is to have a shared plan and prioritize projects and programs that will result hopefully in some action taken by the city government and other agencies to meet the needs of Toulminville.

You can find more information and register at this link.

The city also produced this video on the planning process.