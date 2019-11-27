Community Christmas Spectacular planned for historic church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The oldest black Episcopal church in Alabama is planning a Community Christmas Spectacular featuring a digital pipe organ acquired by the church thanks to fundraising efforts spearheaded by Hollywood Actor/Director, Mario Van Peebles.

Organist and Choir Master of the historic Episcopal Church of The Good Shepherd, Andrew Atkinson, says seven concert musicians from all over the Gulf Coast, and some from as far as New York City will be performing harp, voice, violin, piano, and organ.

“This will be the first time in five years that I will be reunited with my siblings in a concert. My sister is the harpist of the Pensacola Symphony. My brother is a concert violinist and for the first time in five years, we will all be performing together,” said Atkinson.

The free concert will be on Friday, December 20th at 7 p.m.at the church on Donald Street in Mobile. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Reverend John George said, “We’d love for people to come and experience the Lord the way we do in the Episcopalian way.”

