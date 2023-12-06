MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The death of 9-year-old Cailee Knight has sparked an outcry by city officials and community activists.

Activists say the cycle of gun violence that continues to harm young people is little to no parental involvement in their child’s life.

“Enough is enough,” Nija Hill said.

Hill started Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence after losing her 16-year-old son, Chavan, in September 2021. Knowing what it’s like to lose her son to gun violence, she said it’s time for parents to step up and make sure they’re in the know of their children’s activities.

“We gotta call on these people,” Hill said. “Y’all gotta have some kind some of remorse for human life. Like, you gotta know where your children are, and you gotta know what your children have.”

“Why is your child outside at 2 in the morning shooting into peoples’ houses?” she questioned.

As of Dec. 6, 2023, Mobile Police have investigated 30 homicides this year, and in three of them, the victim was under the age of 18.

The City of Mobile’s Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones agrees with Hill’s sentiment as he explained the culture surrounding youth gun violence.

“What we’re facing is a culture that thinks this type of behavior is OK,” Jones explained. “I’m not saying that people are accepting this as the culture, but the reality is this is the culture. And we have to we have to adjust it, and we have to equip families. We have to equip mothers. We have to equip fathers, grandfathers and grandmothers with the right tools to start the change at home.”

Hill and Jones said they work tirelessly to give communities resources to prevent the cycle of youth gun violence, but ultimately, it starts at home.

Both leaders are holding events this week to help continue to conversation to inform others on how to prevent youth gun violence from increasing in Mobile.

Hill said that there will be a community meeting Thursday at 1 p.m. at Stewart Memorial Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue that’s hosted by her and other organizations.

Jones said the City of Mobile is hosting a youth empowerment day on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Three Circle Church.