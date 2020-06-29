Common Sense Campaign of South Alabama to hold Senate debate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Common Sense Campaign of South Alabama will hold a Senate candidate debate on Tuesday, June 30, at noon. This debate will be held in conjunction with FM Talk 106.5.

The forum will be an hour long, moderated by Sean Sullivan from Talk 106.5 and will broadcast live on Talk 106.5’s Midday Mobile.

Dr. Lou Campomenosi of the Common Sense Campaign and Mr. Robert Kennedy Jr. will ask questions. The audience is highly encouraged to participate.

To ask your questions, call or text Sean at 251-343-0106.

