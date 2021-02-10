Comic Cowboys to have drive-by “virtual” Mardi Gras parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Comic Cowboys say they won’t let the COVID-19 virus get in their way when it comes to roasting those who deserve it. In a press release Wednesday, the Cowboys said they are taking their Mardi Gras Parade virtual this Fat Tuesday, “in a year with unprecedented political chaos and disorder, we could not let these buffoons off the hook. So the Comic Cowboys have avowed that ‘we don’t need no stinking permit’ and are excited to present our Virtual Parade on Mardi Gras Day.”

The Comic Cowboys have been parading for 137 years and say, “only World War I and World War ll have cancelled our parades.”

The parade will be from noon until 3pm on Fat Tuesday. They are asking revelers to drive to Pillans Street to the float barns and view this year’s signs. The signs are much talked-about every year and often controversial. They are always a highlight of Mardi Gras. “They will be displayed on a massive fence along the street and easy to view as our guests ‘drive by’ from the safety and comfort of their vehicles,” according to the press release, “since 1884 the Comic Cowboys have highlighted the missteps and irony of local events and leaders, always without malice, using humor, satire, and sarcasm with signage on board our anything but glamourous floats. It is without question one of

the most anticipated parades of Mobile’s famed Mardi Gras, as revelers can’t wait to see who ‘made the parade’ that year.”

Although they are by nature rule breakers themselves, the Comic Cowboys say there will be strict COVID-19 rules that will be followed. Here’s what they are:

Visitors must remain in their cars at all times while viewing, and the cars must

remain moving.

There will be no parking allowed near the virtual parade.

We caution everyone that there are very active railroad tracks in the area. Under no circumstance should any vehicle stop on those tracks as the trains in the area are fast moving, and unforgiving. If you stop, and the car behind follows you, you will be trapped. Any questions or additional information, contact Scott at 251.421.9252 or ComicCowboys@hotmail.com