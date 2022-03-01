Viewer discretion is advised as the Comic Cowboys may have some risque content for younger audiences

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Comic Cowboys returned with their usual antics for the 2022 Mardi Gras Parade. Last year, due to the Mardi Gras parades being canceled due to the pandemic, Comic Cowboys participated in Yardi Gras with their signs.

The Comic Cowboys, known for their comedic and sometimes risque floats, rolled through Route A Tuesday, March 1, at 1:30 p.m. We will be live at that parade, and you can watch it here.

We will update this story with video and new information from the parade.