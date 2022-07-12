MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Saenger Theatre has a complete lineup of comedians that will be making their way to the Port City this fall. An Impractical Joker, a Netflix and TikTok star, a television host, and others will take the stage in one of Mobile’s most iconic venues.

Joe Gatto

Joe Gatto will be at the Saenger on Friday, Sept. 9 for his “Night of Comedy” tour. Gatto is known for his role as one of four men who have a television show called “Impractical Jokers.” Gatto has performed in many arenas around the world including Madison Square Garden and O2 Arena. Gatto’s show does have an age limit of 16 and older and parental discretion is advised. Tickets for his show go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson has two original Netflix comedy shows along with 1.6 million followers on TikTok. Tomlinson, who will be presenting her “The Have It All” Tour, will be at the theatre on Oct. 15. Tomlinson was named a “Top 10 Comics to Watch” by Variety in 2019 and has appeared on many different shows including The Tonight Show, Conan and Comedy Central. Tickets to her show are already on sale through Ticketmaster.

Rickey Smiley

On Oct. 29, 2022, Rickey Smiley and his friends will take the stage at the Saenger Theatre. Smiley has a nationally syndicated show called “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and started his career right here in Alabama. Smiley has had many stand-up specials and has won two National Association of Broadcasters’ Marconi Awards for Network/Syndicated Person of the Year. Smiley’s show tickets are on sale now starting at $60.

Leanne Morgan

Leanne Morgan will be traveling to Mobile on her tour on Nov. 4. Morgan has been a comedian for 22 years and grew to popularity quickly. Morgan was invited to the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and now has a deal for her own sitcom. Morgan has over 1.5 million followers on her social media pages and 50 million views on her Youtube stand-up special “So Yummy.” Tickets for Morgan’s show at the Saenger are on sale now.

Nate Bargatze

On Dec. 4, Nate Bargatze will take the stage to perform his “The Raincheck Tour.” Bargatze has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ten times and Conan four times. He also has had two of his own Netflix specials, each being an hour-long stand-up show. Bargatze has done tours in many arenas with well-known comedian and actor, Chris Rock. He has received many recognitions including making the “Comedians to Watch” list in Rolling Stone and being number one in Vulture’s “50 Comedians You Should Know” in 2015. Tickets to his show in Mobile are currently on sale.