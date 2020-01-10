Come on out the RV Show at the Mobile Convention Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Gulf Coast RV Show is showcasing some of the best RV’s across the nation with information sessions as well!

The event is hosted at the Mobile Convention Center on Friday-Saturday from 9am-6pm. Whether you are shopping for luxurious RV’s or a simple camper they got it all! They have prices that you can’t get anywhere else.

News 5 Colleen Peterson was able to attend the convention and got a first-hand look at all of the exquisite RV’s. She spoke with the event manager, Mini Gold, about the details of the event.

She explained, “We have six of the top RV dealers in the state with over 200 RV’s in the exhibition hall.”

Tomorrow is the last day and they are opened from 9am-6pm with an 8$ charge at the door. Even if you are just window browsing it is a great experience!

