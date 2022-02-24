MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Comcast is offering customers free and discounted internet options with the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The federal ACP provides eligible low-income households a credit of up to $30 a month toward the cost of their Internet service. This service is a longer-term replacement for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

The ACP credits are available for all the company’s Xfinity Internet speed tiers, including Internet Essentials. Internet Essentials is a low-cost internet broadband adoption program for low-income families with grammar, high school, and college students, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities. Internet Essentials is also available to those enrolled in public assistance and housing assistance programs.

“As the world becomes more digital, it is crucial that everyone has the resources and opportunities they need to excel in today’s economy. We’re making it simple for both new and existing customers to use ACP credits toward Xfinity Internet services and encourage Mobile area residents to call us or go online at www.xfinity.com/free.” Comcast Regional SVP, Jason Grumbs

For more information, visit www.Xfinity.com/free or call 1-800-Comcast