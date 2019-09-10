Collection locations expand for the Bahamas relief effort in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of Mobile’s maritime community want to ship off as many supplies as they can to the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas. They need your help to make it happen. The Bahamas has a long way to go before everything returns to normal. In the meantime mariners in Mobile and across the gulf coast are asking you to donate.

“It’s in coordination with the officials on the ground working relief efforts and they’ve assured us the goods will get to where they need to go,” said Judy Adams with the Alabama State Port Authority. Supplies are being gathered in Mobile and other Gulf Coast ports, eventually, it will be sent to an American port in the Everglades before going to the damaged island nation. The logistically difficult task spearheaded by Mediterranean Shipping Company.

“They’re the second-largest global container company in the world and Mediterranean Shipping Company has a huge transport shipping hub in Port Freeport, Bahamas,” said Adams. The hurricane has so damaged the Bahamas that it’s also limited the country’s ability to take in ships, often those ships are coming with much-needed supplies and aid.

“The government and port officials in the Bahamas are coordinating one vessel in, one vessel out, they have to use small ships, not the typical ships that call the port of Mobile,” said Adams.

The Port Authority is collecting supplies at their locations on Water Street and Ezra Trice Boulevard up until 5 Thursday evening. The Mobile County Commission also opened up a drop-off spot in the Atrium of Government Plaza that will take supplies until 3 Thursday afternoon.

They are looking for donations of:

• Water – bottled or jugs

• Canned foods/peanut butter

• Dry box/bag Foods

• Batteries D, C, AA, AAA

• Basic medicines (over the counter)

• First aid kits

• Toilet paper/paper Towels

• Mosquito repellent

• Mops/brooms

• Bleach/Pine Sol

• Rags/socks/towels

• Buckets

• Disinfectant wipes/hand sanitizers

• Women’s hygiene products

• Non-perishable baby food/diapers