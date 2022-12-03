MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas season is here and it’s in the 70s outside. The average temperature for this time of year in Mobile is actually in the 70s, so its been a pretty average season. Mobile has experienced some freezing temperatures and some scolding hot temperatures, all within the week of Christmas.

What’s the average temperature for Christmas Day?

According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature for Dec. 25 in Mobile is 52 degrees. The average amount of rain we get is around 0.20 inches and the average snowfall is 0 inches.

What was the coldest Christmas recorded in Mobile?

The coldest Christmas recorded in Mobile happened in 1983. The temperature was only 23 degrees Fahrenheit that Christmas Day.

What was the hottest Christmas recorded in Mobile?

The hottest Christmas in Mobile happened just a few years ago in 2016. The temperature was recorded at 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

What will it be like this Christmas?

While we can’t forecast the exact temperature it will be on Christmas Day, the National Weather Service website says we can expect to see an above-normal temperature.