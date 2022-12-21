MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The entire WKRG News 5 coverage area will experience an extreme drop in temperatures beginning Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be in teens and single digits in some counties.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a wind chill advisory is in effect until Saturday morning. With the extreme cold temperatures expected,
The City of Mobile and area of Escambia County have opened several shelters for people. News 5 took a look at each of the locations and provided additional details to ensure your safety during the cold weather.
City of Mobile
The James Seals Community Center is opening at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and will remain open until Monday, Dec. 26 at 6 a.m.. Meals will be provided. They are accepting donations of snacks and water at the Seals Center 540 Texas Street starting tomorrow.
“These shelters are being supported by the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency,
Mobile County Health Department, the Red Cross, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the City of Mobile,” reads the release.
- Dauphin Way Lodge: Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama
- Men only
- Open as of Dec. 20, 2022
- 1009 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36604
- 251-438-1625
- Waterfront Rescue Mission
- Men only
- Currently open
- Daily check-in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 279 N Washington Ave, Mobile, AL 36603
- 251-433-1847
- Cave Ministries
- Men, women and children
- Open from 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 25
- 7645 Lott Rd. Wilmer, AL 36587
- 251-308-8570
- James Seals Community Center (City of Mobile)
- Women and children only
- Open 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26
- 540 Texas Street, Mobile, AL, 36603
- 251-438-7498
- Theodore Church of God
- Men, women and children
- Opens Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.
- 6360 Theodore Dawes Road, Theodore, AL, 36582
- 251-577-7878
Escambia County
- Waterfront Rescue Mission (men only)
- Open from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 25
- Cots for cold weather
- 348 W. Herman Street
- 850-478-4027
- ReEntry Alliance Pensacola or REAP Lodge (women and children only)
- 1310 N “S” Street
- 850-741-2693
- ReEntry Alliance Pensacola or REAP Maxwell Center (men with children, families)
- 1000 W. Blount Street
- 850-322-6677
