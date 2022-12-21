MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The entire WKRG News 5 coverage area will experience an extreme drop in temperatures beginning Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be in teens and single digits in some counties.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a wind chill advisory is in effect until Saturday morning. With the extreme cold temperatures expected,

The City of Mobile and area of Escambia County have opened several shelters for people. News 5 took a look at each of the locations and provided additional details to ensure your safety during the cold weather.

City of Mobile

The James Seals Community Center is opening at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and will remain open until Monday, Dec. 26 at 6 a.m.. Meals will be provided. They are accepting donations of snacks and water at the Seals Center 540 Texas Street starting tomorrow.

“These shelters are being supported by the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency,

Mobile County Health Department, the Red Cross, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the City of Mobile,” reads the release.

Dauphin Way Lodge: Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama Men only

Open as of Dec. 20, 2022

1009 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36604

251-438-1625 Waterfront Rescue Mission Men only

Currently open

Daily check-in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

279 N Washington Ave, Mobile, AL 36603

251-433-1847 Cave Ministries Men, women and children

Open from 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 25

7645 Lott Rd. Wilmer, AL 36587

251-308-8570 James Seals Community Center (City of Mobile) Women and children only

Open 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26

540 Texas Street, Mobile, AL, 36603

251-438-7498 Theodore Church of God Men, women and children

Opens Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.

6360 Theodore Dawes Road, Theodore, AL, 36582

251-577-7878

Escambia County

Waterfront Rescue Mission (men only) Open from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 25

Cots for cold weather

348 W. Herman Street

850-478-4027 ReEntry Alliance Pensacola or REAP Lodge (women and children only) 1310 N “S” Street

850-741-2693 ReEntry Alliance Pensacola or REAP Maxwell Center (men with children, families) 1000 W. Blount Street

850-322-6677