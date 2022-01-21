Cold weather shelters open along the Gulf Coast

(WKRG) — Temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees tonight in several counties along the Gulf Coast. WKRG News 5 has put together a list of shelters and warming centers open that are opening Friday, Jan. 21.

Mobile County

The City of Mobile is opening a cold weather shelter at Seals Community Center at 540 Texas Street in Mobile. The center will be open Friday, Jan. 21 starting at 4 p.m. and close Saturday, Jan. 22 at noon.

Escambia County

Ensley First Baptist Church is accepting women and children at their cold shelter from 6 pm to 8:30 p.m. Residents will check out at 7 a.m.

Okaloosa County

The Crestview Area Shelter for the homeless opens at 6 p.m. tonight. The shelter is at 120 Duggan Ave. in Crestview.

Santa Rosa County

Ferris Hill Baptist Church is open tonight and will close Monday, Jan. 24 at 7 a.m. The shelter is at 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton.

Are we missing a shelter? Tell us by emailing producers@wkrg.com