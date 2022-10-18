MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather.

The warehouse, located on Old Canal Street, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All Food Pantry also donated food and water.

Co-Founder Dale Pfeiffer said anyone who is in need of a place to stay can come by the warehouse anytime before Friday morning.

“If you know someone who is on the street… you can bring them here,” said Pfeiffer. “We’ll be here all night long, and we have other individuals that are managing the facility, so they can bring them out.”

Temperatures are expected to drop to near freezing over the course of this week, so volunteers have opened this facility for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday so those in need have a place to go. 11 people came to the shelter Tuesday night.

Chick-Fil-A donated soup for dinner Tuesday, and on Wednesday and Thursday, volunteers will host a potluck. The warehouse will be open to anyone in need until Friday morning.

Pfeiffer said this warehouse will be utilized as temporary housing for the homeless in the near future.