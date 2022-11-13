MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold.

As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and people around town just trying to cope.

“It’s a little cold but if you bundle up right you can deal with it,” said Morris Jackson.

The Waterfront Rescue Mission in Mobile and Pensacola is a place people in need go for refuge. On colder nights they see an increase of up to 15%, helping to house some 130 men between Mobile and Pensacola. In Mobile in particular, they’ve expanded their day programs as well.

“We’ve seen an increase in traffic with men, women, women with children and small families,” said Waterfront Rescue Mission President Clay Romano.

Organizations like the Waterfront Rescue Mission stay ready to meet the needs of the communities they serve.

“We’re always prepared for these situations,” said Romano. “We are no strangers to weather issues and we’re prepared to take on additional individuals to the missions.”