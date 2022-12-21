MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The entire WKRG News 5 coverage area will experience an extreme drop in temperatures beginning Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be in the teens and single digits in some counties.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a wind chill advisory is in effect until Saturday morning. With the extremely cold temperatures expected, several cities are closing public restrooms and parks through the weekend.

News 5 took a look at the closings and broke it down below:

Daphne

All passive parks restrooms will be closed at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 so that “crews can properly protect plumbing fixtures.”

Facilities are scheduled to re-open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Fairhope

Public restrooms will be closed at city parks and the Fairhope Municipal Pier on Friday, Dec. 23. The city is going to shut off the water. Restrooms should be re-open on Monday, Dec. 26 when “temperatures should be above freezing.”

Gulf Shores

Public restrooms at Meyer Park, Mo’s Landing and along the beach will be closed in the morning on Thursday, Dec. 21.

“We will open them back up to the public as soon as weather conditions allow.”

News 5 spoke with local plumbers who provided information and advice in making sure your pipes do not burst during the extreme drops in temperature.