Cold case suspect asks judge to end electronic monitoring

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday a judge will likely decide whether a suspect in a Mobile cold case murder should no longer have to wear an electronic monitor. Alvin Ray Allen was arrested last September charged with a murder that happened nearly 40 years ago.

Alvin Ray Allen walks mostly free in Mobile. According to the terms of his release, he’s only allowed to travel to his home, three rental properties, church and lawyer’s office. According to a motion filed Tuesday, defense lawyer Dennis Knizley argues the allegations against Allen are four decades old and his behavior since, in the lawyer’s words “does not indicate he is a danger to the community.” For that reason, they’re asking Judge Ben Brooks to end his electronic monitoring. The victim’s sister strongly disagrees.

“It’s a danger to the community it’s a danger to our family and just out of respect the government needs to do the right thing,” said the victim’s sister Judy Barfield. Barfield is the sister of Sandra Williams. Williams was raped and stabbed to death, according to prosecutors in 1980. A lot has changed in the Toulminville neighborhood where the victim was found in the last 40 years but not the family’s fight for justice.

“It’s not just my family but every family that’s had to go through this, it’s important we get justice for Sandy but no family should have to go through what we went through,” said Barfield.

Barfield describes years of work to keep her sister’s story alive, this weekend that work continues this Saturday with a charity sale to help raise money to help offset the costs of family traveling long distances to come to court. The yard and charity sale starts at 7 Saturday morning in the Chelsea Woods Neighborhood in Grand Bay. They’ve also opened a fund for court expenses at Regions Bank called the “Justice for Sandy & Victims of Crime Fund.”

LATEST STORIES