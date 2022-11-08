MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retiring Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran introduced Republican candidate Paul Burch as the new sheriff in what would be a victory over Democrat LaBarron Perkins.

Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was a political newcomer who ran opposed for the Democratic nomination for sheriff. Perkins, who has not worked in law enforcement, studied criminal justice in college and worked in private sector security.

Cochran announced his retirement in January. Cochran’s 48-year law enforcement career saw him serve in law enforcement roles in both the Mobile Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office before being first elected sheriff in 2006.