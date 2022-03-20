MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This is a story close to my heart. Tomorrow is “World Down Syndrome Day.” This story uses pictures of members of the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society, I think there’s one from Mississippi too–the kids, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome who are a part of it.

According to World Down Syndrome Day.org, March 21 “was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication, or trisomy, of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome.” On March 21st people are also asked to wear mismatched brightly colored socks to show their support for people with Down Syndrome.