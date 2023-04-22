MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Coast Guard say they used a helicopter to get to a man having a medical emergency on a cargo ship near the coast of Dauphin Island. According to a news release from the Coast Guard, a helicopter was sent to the bulk carrier vessel Omiros L to help a 53-year-old man “experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.”

The man was airlifted from the cargo ship to a helicopter and taken to the Coast Guard’s Aviation Training Center in west Mobile then to University Medical Center. The news release says the emergency call came into Coast Guard Sector Mobile after 11 Friday morning. A helicopter crew launched from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans.