UPDATE: Good Samaritans rescue man overboard near Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND (WRKG) — UPDATE (9:02 P.M.): The Coast Guard says good Samaritans have rescued Brian Duff, who went overboard on his personal watercraft earlier today.

He was rescued near a triple-rig in the Mobile Bay.

Original story

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for an overdue man near Dauphin Island Friday.

Missing is Brian Duff, a white man with an orange life jacket wearing a long sleeve shirt under his life jacket. A child that was with him and was reported missing initially has been found and is in stable condition.

The personal watercraft is a red and white Yamaha.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a notification at about 2:50 p.m. from a family member when they did not return as planned. The family reported the two people left Tonty Court, Dauphin Island, aboard the red and white Yamaha at noon and were last seen heading into the Gulf of Mexico toward an offshore platform at 12:45 p.m.

The Coast Guard issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Alabama Marine Resources

South Alabama Rescue Search and Recovery

Mobile Reserve Corps

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-6211.

