DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A United States Coast Guard boat crew from the Dauphin Island station saved an unconscious man on Sunday night.

According to the United States Coast Guard Heartland account on X, formerly called Twitter, a Coast Guard boat crew took a 59-year-old man from a commercial fishing vessel to receive medical care.

At the time, the man was unconscious and was experiencing severe head pain near Dauphin Island.

As he was being taken to EMS, he was in stable condition.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

