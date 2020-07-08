Coast Guard responds to swimmer in distress near Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard responded to a swimmer in distress near Dauphin Island Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard says they received a report around 3 p.m. a female swimmer was in distress after reportedly being pulled out by the riptide off Dauphin Island’s public beach.

The Coast Guard says Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew located the swimmer. A rescue swimmer was deployed from the helicopter and swam the unconscious woman to shore where EMS was waiting.

The woman was transported to USA Medical Hospital and remains in critical condition, the Coast Guard reports.

The Coast Guard warns about the dangers of rip currents. They can sweep even the strongest swimmer out to sea. The Coast Guard recommends swimmers pay close attention to local conditions, and if caught in a rip current swim parallel to the shore to escape.

