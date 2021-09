DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued three swimmers caught in a rip current Sunday near Dauphin Island.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call just after 2 p.m. from a good Samaritan notifying them of three swimmers caught in a rip current just offshore.

The Coast Guard was able to recover all three swimmers and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel on Dauphin Island.

All three swimmers were last reported to be in stable condition.