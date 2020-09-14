Coast Guard rescues man near Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued a man on an overdue personal watercraft near Dauphin Island Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Baldwin County 911 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that the father of the reporting party had taken a personal watercraft from Fort Morgan toward Dauphin Island to fish and had not returned for three hours.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew located the man about two miles south of Dauphin Island when the crew noticed a white cap that was not breaking and was later identified as the capsized personal watercraft. The Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the man aboard and transported him to Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores, Alabama, with no medical concerns.

“The Coast Guard recommends that everyone wear life jackets when they are using small recreational crafts,” said Cmdr. Kara Lavin, Coast Guard Sector Mobile response department head. “This case could have been significantly worse if the survivor was not wearing a life jacket. It is also critical to know that if someone’s vessel capsizes they should stay as close to the vessel as possible so they can be more easily discovered and assisted by rescuers.”

Involved in this search were:

Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew

