MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Coast Guard helicopter and boat teams responded to a sailboat in distress, rescuing a boater from “harsh weather conditions” Wednesday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders were notified of a 31-foot sailboat “in distress due to hard weather conditions” at about 10:30 a.m.. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and Station Dauphin Island sent a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium to help.

When the helicopter arrived, the crew hoisted the boater from the sailboat and took them to Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field in Gulf Shores, Ala.. The boater was in “stable condition,’ according to the news release.

A Coast Guard official praised the teamwork that helped rescue the boater and urged boaters to take safety measures before heading out.

“This case was an example of great coordination and team effort amongst our units,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kate Sullivan, a search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to the Sector Mobile Command Center. “We urge mariners to use caution prior to getting underway, monitor local weather conditions, and ensure that a VHF radio is on board in case of emergency.”

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans is in Belle Chasse, La.