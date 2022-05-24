DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A kayaker whose boat overturned in rough waters off Dauphin Island swam to shore and called the Coast Guard. He’d gone kayaking with another person and couldn’t see her from the shore.

The Coast Guard got the call at 2:16 p.m. and launched a 29-foot Response Boat, according to a Coast Guard news release. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter lifted off out of New Orleans to join the search for the missing kayaker. Coast Guard also diverted an HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane.

The Coast Guard Response Boat crew found the missing kayaker and brought her to Station Dauphin Island. Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Moore, a Sector Mobile command duty officer, said wearing life jackets helped save their lives.

“This case highlights the importance of utilizing essential life-saving equipment while boating,” said Moore. “The fact that both kayakers were wearing life jackets was most likely a huge factor in the positive outcome of this case”