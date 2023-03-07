PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a crewmember from a fishing vessel due to a medical emergency 180 miles off the coast of Pensacola, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

According to the release, Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday from a “good samaritan vessel” who said crew members on a fishing vessel were requesting a medevac for a member who was experiencing a medical emergency.

Sector Mobile coordinated the launch of the Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Sector New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

The Jayhawk aircrew lifted the man and carried him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.