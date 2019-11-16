Coast Guard member’s stolen wallet nightmare

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman’s wallet stolen is certainly a problem, but maybe more so for this woman because she’s in the military. Kayla Huffman is a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, and this loss may cause her problems when she returns for duty on Saturday, November 16.

Kayla Huffman told News 5, her and her wife had gone out for dinner. She said, “We get back home, no wallet, so instantly we call the restaurant, they can’t find it.”

They went back and looked, but didn’t find it, so they called their card company. Huffman said, “It wasn’t even 20 minutes after we realized it was gone, somebody already had it and was using it.”

Huffman told News 5 her bank gave her records of where the card was used, when, and for what amounts. She went to a gas station where it was used, and they gave her surveillance video. She said that is her debit card in the video being used.

She said, “Once he figured out that it worked with his pack of cigarettes he instantly, you can see in the video, told his buddy to go grab beer, and that’s when the buddy went back and grabbed beer, once he realized that it worked. And then once he realized that it worked, the charges started racking up from there.”

Huffman said her bank is working with her, but she’s in the Coast Guard in New Orleans, and reporting for duty might be difficult since her whole wallet was taken.

She said, “I can’t even get on to military base. A police report, or being escorted because I don’t have proof of who I am.”

Mobile Police said on Friday night that no arrests have been made in this case.

