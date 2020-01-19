Coast Guard assists disabled boat with 4 on board in the Gulf

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard helped four people aboard a disabled boat in the Gulf of Mexico Friday.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 7:23 a.m. that the 52-foot boat called the Sava was disabled and adrift with four people on board about 82 nautical miles south of Cape San Blas, Panama City, Florida.

The Coast Guard launched an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile and diverted Coast Guard Cutter Decisive to assist the boat.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Decisive arrived on scene at 7:27 p.m. Friday, launched a rescue and assistance team and were able to repair the boat’s engine.

Coast Guard Cutter Decisive escorted the boat to shore. The vessel safely anchored near St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida, at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

