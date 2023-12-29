MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Co-founder of the HBCU Pigskin Showdown, Bryant Grove, was arrested by Mobile Police and then taken to Selma to face theft of property charges.

His arrest may be in connection to an ongoing lawsuit between him and Georgia-based clothing company, Eugene’s LLC.

In the lawsuit filed in January, Clay Campbell, the owner of the clothing business, alleges that Grove wrote him a bad check after making 116 uniforms for the 2022 Pigskin Showdown—costing $9,860.

Campbell mailed the uniforms to Selma, and the lawsuit says that Grove asked Campbell to cash the check two weeks after giving it to him. Two weeks later, Campbell attempted to cash the check, and the bank advised him that it was bad.

According to the lawsuit, Campbell made numerous attempts to contact Grove without success.

We reached out to Campbell in response to Grove’s arrest, and he provided WKRG News 5 this statement:

It’s unfortunate that it had to come to this. I’ve tried to resolve this issue for a year and was unsuccessful. This isn’t about me or Mr. Grove. The legal system will take care of that. This week is about these student athletes who have worked hard all season. It’s their time to shine. That’s where our focus should be. Clay Campbell, Owner of Eugene’s LLC.

The other founder of the Pigskin Showdown provided a statement as well in response to Grove’s arrest:

The legal circumstances surrounding HBCU Pigskin Showdown co-founder Mr. Bryant Groves is unfortunate, but the legal system will have to run its course on that matter. We’d like to assure all those involved that we have met all our financial and legal obligations for this game Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The commitment to these young men who have traveled here with their families, friends and supporters from their respective colleges and universities is what is most important.

Likewise, the commitment from NFL personnel who’re here to evaluate these players must also take priority. It is critical that we continue to support these young student athletes as they pursue their dreams of an NFL career and give them our full attention in pursuit of those goals. That is the firm commitment that we will not waver from now or ever in giving them the platform they deserve to showcase their skills on the football field. Chris Williams, Co-founder of HBCU Pigskin Showdown.

We reached out to Selma Police to ask more about Grove’s arrest, and they declined to provide more information and advised us to call their District Attorney’s Office.

We called the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, and they did not answer.

Kickoff for the game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd Peebles Stadium.