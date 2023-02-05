Officials with the History Museum of Mobile have announced they will be hosting CLOTILDA: THE EXHIBITION at the Africatown Heritage House in July.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the History Museum of Mobile have announced they will be hosting CLOTILDA: THE EXHIBITION at the Africatown Heritage House in July.

July 8th marks 163 years since the ancestors of Africatown arrived in America against their will. On July 8, 2023, the exhibit will open to the public.

The History Museum of Mobile has been working since 2020 to create an exhibit in the newly constructed Africatown Heritage House. The exhibit will detail the story of the 110 men and women who were brought to Mobile on the Clotilda.

The History Museum of Mobile is deeply grateful to the many partners that have facilitated this project, especially Commissioner Ludgood and the Mobile County Commission. The museum would like to acknowledge the City of Mobile, the Alabama Historical Commission, the Alabama Power Foundation, the Daniel Foundation of the Alabama, and the Crampton Trust for their integral roles, as well. History Museum of Mobile

The Africatown Heritage House will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.