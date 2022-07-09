MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a chance to commemorate Mobile history Saturday. Starting at noon under the Africatown Bridge, members of the Clotilda Descendants Association will observe the 162nd anniversary of the voyage of the last known slave ship to land in the United States.

According to a news release “A ceremonial wreath laying will take place at exactly 1:10 p.m., a symbolic salute to the memory of those 110 people crammed into the cargo hold of Clotilda in 1860 and brought to Mobile.”

The story of the Clotilda has received renewed attention in recent years with a documentary from National Geographic and a yet-to-be-released Netflix documentary that won praise at the Sundance Film Festival.