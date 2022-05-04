MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is holding a huge adoption event in time for Mother’s Day.

The event, called “Are you my mother?” will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mobile County Animal Shelter, at 7665 Howells Ferry Road. The Mobile County Association of Realtors is hosting the event.

Event organizers hope they can clear the shelter of all adoptable dogs for Mother’s Day. The event is free and will offer reduced adoption fees, face painting, food, door prizes and giveaways.

Volunteers and shelter personnel will match the adoptable dogs with potential adopters. For more information, you can call the Mobile County Animal Shelter at 251-574-3647.