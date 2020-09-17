Cleanup process begins on Dauphin Island after Sally

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Across Dauphin Island, you can hear chainsaws, hammers and generators as people begin to clean up after Sally.

The storm knocked trees and power poles down, strung power lines across the roads, tore apart docks, ripped the siding off of homes, blew apart roofs, and flooded roads across the town.

“It hit me, there’s ceiling damage, my dock is one year old and its destroyed. My seawall has a break in it,” said Carol Merkel, one Dauphin Island resident.

Everywhere you look, there is some sort of damage. “This is one of the worst I’ve ever seen. I’ve not seen it where I could not get gasoline, where any of the stores are open,” said Merkel.

Right now, the island is closed to everyone except residents with permits, until conditions on the island can safely accommodate unlimited traffic. As they clear the path of destruction left behind by Sally.

“In 26 years that I’ve been here, I have not seen such devastation,” said Merkel.

Alabama Power on the island Thursday, working on restoring power.

LATEST STORIES: