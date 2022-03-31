MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents in Theodore continue cleaning efforts after a possible tornado moved through the community.

Severe weather swarmed through neighborhoods in Theodore including parts of Rangeline Road and Rabbit Creek Drive Wednesday, March 30.

The damage caused neighbors to pitch in and help one another as they rebuild from the destruction. Chuck Leonard and his family are residents of this neighborhood.

Leonard said the storm was silent, and lasted no more than 40 seconds.

The storm left this family and surrounding neighbors with roof damage, several fallen trees and destroyed fences.

“Sally was nothing compared to this tornado that came through,” said Leonard. “I was watching and all of a sudden, I saw the wind and the tree limbs and everything going around and it started peppering our windows and so that when we all ducked and covered in the hallway.”

Surveys are ongoing in Theodore, but it appears likely that this damage was caused by a tornado.

No injuries have been reported at this time.