Cleanup efforts after Hurricane Sally continue in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It has been more than two weeks since Hurricane Sally, many say they still have debris piled up in front of their homes, ready to be cleared away.

“I separated it like they asked me to. So we’re ready to get it picked up,” said Pat Clark, a resident of Spring Hill.

Clark, like many throughout Mobile, have cleaned up after the storm, but the reminder of the storm lingers in their front yards.

“If we could do it in a timely manner that would be great because I do worry, especially with grandchildren we might have snakes or rodents or that type of thing if it stays here much longer,” Clark said.

Clark says she’s understanding of the efforts the city is doing, to clean up. She says she is remaining patient that crews will come to her street next.

The City of Mobile says they have collected about a third of the debris so far. So far, crews have cleaned up 32.5 percent of the estimated 381,360 cubic yards of trash and debris. They say their crews are working daily, city-wide, in all council districts.

“I do like the fact that they are cleaning up the main thoroughfares, though, make it a little safer to drive there,” Clark said.

Some we spoke with are frustrated, but most, like Clark, who spoke with us about the clean up efforts said they’re remaining patient as they wait for crews to get to them.

“We’re ready to get everything picked up, cleaned up, and moved on,” Clark said.

The city says if you have any questions, you’re urged to call 311.

