Clarke County man sentenced to 151 months in prison for selling drugs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Jackson, Ala. was sentenced Monday to 151 months in prison for selling drugs out of his Clarke County residence, according to a U.S. Department of Justice new release.

Marco Antonio Gaston was arrested in February 2019, along with girlfriend and co-defendant Morgan Nicole Anderson, after Jackson Police executed a search warrant on the home.

Court documents said that law enforcement counted more than 50 drug transactions happening at the house, and video evidence showed drugs being sold from the house’s front porch.

Drug evidence from the case included marijuana, alprazolam, fentanyl, cocaine and hydrocodone.

Homeland Security and Investigations investigated this case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson prosecuted.