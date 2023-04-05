MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is getting ready to move Hank Aaron’s childhood home.

For years, the former home of the Mobile baseball legend sat at Hank Aaron Stadium. Now, the City is getting ready to relocate the home to James Seals Park.

The home is set to go on Augusta Street, near the parking lot for the park. Rick Jacon grew up in the neighborhood.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Jacon said. “It will bring the property value up and then it gives the youth something to do during the daytime. You know, in the summertime when they’re out.”

Kebba Dauso lives in the neighborhood currently and he said he’s on board with the decision. “I think it’s very good,” he said.

According to a City spokesperson, the move may not be long-term. The City calls the spot a temporary location. We asked the City how long we can expect the home to be at this new location. A spokesperson said, “There isn’t a defined timeline for how long it will be at Seals Park.”

WKRG News 5 asked the City if there are currently any options on the table for the home’s permanent location. The spokesperson responded, “Not at this time.”

People who live near the park say they’d like to see Hank Aaron’s home stay in James Seals Park.

Dauso said, “It brings tourists to my neighborhood.”

Jacon said, “You know what? I think it’ll be a great move because a lot of people around this area knew Hank Aaron.”

He said he thinks the City could even look at expanding the current parking area, giving more people an opportunity to see the home.

Jacon continued, “I think we’ve got a lot of room over there for extra parking space, you know because you see some people come over and hit a golf ball every now and then.”

The home-turned-museum honors the accomplishments of one of Mobile’s most famous baseball players, Hank Aaron.

According to the City, there’s no specific reason for the timing of the move. When WKRG News 5 asked the City why the home is being moved temporarily, a spokesperson for the City of Mobile responded, “Because it’s currently on property that isn’t owned by the City and isn’t accessible to the public.”

Jacon said, “Yeah, Well, I think that’s a good idea. And the reason being is because you’ve got Mardi Gras. A lot of people come here for Mardi Gras and Canal Street is right there. Then you got the new airport and it’s you know, it’ll give the tourists more things to do while they’re here as well.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office sent WKRG News 5 a statement about the move.

“The childhood home of Hank Aaron was entrusted to the City of Mobile by the Aaron Family, and ensuring it is preserved, protected and accessible to the public remains a high priority for us. Working with representatives of the Aaron family, we explored several potential locations for the Hank Aaron Home before selecting Seals Park. There the house can be monitored and maintained by our staff in a location that is easily accessible to Mobilians and visitors who want to learn more about Hank Aaron’s lasting legacy.” Mayor Sandy Stimpson

The City hopes to move the home by July. Due to the bidding process currently happening, at this time there’s no estimated cost for the relocation.

As for Hank Aaron’s home’s final location, a spokesperson for the City told WKRG News 5, “Ultimately, we would like to see the Hank Aaron Home placed in the Toulminville community because that is where Hank Aaron grew up. Once we’ve identified a suitable permanent location for the house, we can move forward with placing it somewhere in Toulminville.”