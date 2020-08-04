City releases vision for Municipal Park

Mobile County

BP Oil Spill funds will likely be used for improvements at Mobile's largest park

The City of Mobile Tuesday released a video with its vision for the future of Langan Municipal Park.

The revitalization will include new playgrounds, a boathouse and boating, a new amphitheater, new traffic patterns, new signage, new crosswalks, and a bridge crossing the lake to the Mobile Museum of Art.

A city press release said that the video serves as “the beginning of a long and collaborative process.” Work sessions, surveys and focus groups will define the final plan.

No cost is established for the project, but federal RESTORE Act funds will be used. Those funds are part of a settlement with BP following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

