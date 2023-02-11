SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — As the City of Semmes continues to grow more events are beginning to pop up. One event coming to the city is the Mardi Market.

The market will take place on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Semmes Honor Park. The Claiborne Combo Jazz Band is set to play from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there will be more than 50 vendors. Food trucks will also be there for people who need a bite to eat.

The annual Semmes Azalea Festival will take place a month later on March 19th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The festival is held every year at Mary G Montgomery High School and is one of the biggest events put on by the city.