City of Saraland to hold meeting Monday to discuss recovery efforts following Hurricane Sally

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Saraland plans to host a “special called meeting” Monday at 6 PM to talk about recovery efforts for Hurricane Sally.

Read the following press release:

The Saraland City Council will hold a special called meeting on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Saraland Municipal Annex, Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room, 939 Saraland Boulevard, S.

The meeting is called for the following purpose: Opening of bids for Debris Monitoring, Disaster Management, and Recovery Services.

Other municipal business may be considered at this meeting. The meeting is open to the public.

