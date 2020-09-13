City of Saraland to distribute sandbags to its residents only

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala.(WKRG) — As tropical storm Sally makes its way into the gulf, Dauphin Island residents are making preparations.

Storm preparation is nothing new for residents on the island but with what is expected from Sally those plans still have to be made. One resident spoke with us saying, "We've been putting up our cushions and stuff off of the dock and stuff like that. I mean we're used to it so we react the same to every storm you know just ready for the wind and in case the water rises."