SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Saraland announced a safehouse will be opening Tuesday, March 22, at 12:00 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather.

The city said there will be no necessities available at the safehouse. Those wishing to take shelter at the safehouse are asked to bring food, blankets, medications, and toiletries as none will be provided. The city also says no pets of any kind will be allowed in the safehouse, except for Certified Service Animals.

The city says masking is a voluntary thing but recommended if you are using the shelter.

If you have questions you are asked to call Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331.