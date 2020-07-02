City of Prichard to propose ordinance to require face coverings

Mobile County

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is sponsoring an ordinance to require wearing a face covering in the city of Prichard.

Martin will propose the ordinance at the July 2 public safety committee meeting at 1 p.m.

