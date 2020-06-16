City of Prichard to hold Juneteenth celebration events

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Happening this Friday, the city of prichard will host a Juneteenth event for the public.

Juneteenth is a national day observed every June 19, commemorating the end of slavery.

Friday’s event in Prichard starts at 8 a.m. There will be a Black Lives Matter breakfast, a Founder’s Day celebration that evening and fireworks to end the night.

The event will be at the corner of Wilson and Prichard avenues. Free food will be provided.

